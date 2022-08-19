Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim prepares savory Asian meatballs, ginger chopped salad

Firefighter Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Savory Asian Meatballs & Ginger Chopped Salad.

Asian Meatballs

Meatball Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

1 pound ground sausage

1 diced onion

1 Tbs minced garlic

Salt, Pepper, and Paprika to taste

1 Tsp Garlic powder

Splash of soy sauce

2 Tbs bread crumbs

2 eggs

Directions:

Mix together roll into small balls. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.

Sauce Ingredients:

3 teaspoons rice vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium)

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1/2 cup chicken broth (low sodium)

3 tablespoons white sugar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon fresh ginger (minced)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions:

In a medium pot, add all the ingredients and whisk to combine. Place it over medium heat for 3-5 minutes until it starts to simmer. Continue to cook for 5 minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken. Once the sauce is thickened, remove from heat. Place meatballs in pan, pour sauce over them, and heat.

Ginger Honey Chopped salad

Dressing Ingredients:

4 tbsp sesame oil

4 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated

Salt pepper paprika to taste

Salad Ingredients: