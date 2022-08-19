Firefighter Tim prepares savory Asian meatballs, ginger chopped salad

Firefighter Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Savory Asian Meatballs & Ginger Chopped Salad.
Asian Meatballs
Meatball Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 pound ground sausage
- 1 diced onion
- 1 Tbs minced garlic
- Salt, Pepper, and Paprika to taste
- 1 Tsp Garlic powder
- Splash of soy sauce
- 2 Tbs bread crumbs
- 2 eggs
Directions:
Mix together roll into small balls. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.
Sauce Ingredients:
- 3 teaspoons rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium)
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 1/2 cup chicken broth (low sodium)
- 3 tablespoons white sugar
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger (minced)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Directions:
In a medium pot, add all the ingredients and whisk to combine. Place it over medium heat for 3-5 minutes until it starts to simmer. Continue to cook for 5 minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken. Once the sauce is thickened, remove from heat. Place meatballs in pan, pour sauce over them, and heat.
Ginger Honey Chopped salad
Dressing Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp sesame oil
- 4 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- Salt pepper paprika to taste
Salad Ingredients:
- 2cups white cabbage, thinly sliced
- 2cups red cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/2cup carrot strips
- 1 cup sugar snap peas, chopped
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 cup crispy noodles
