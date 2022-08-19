Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim prepares savory Asian meatballs, ginger chopped salad

by: Tierra Carpenter
Firefighter Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Savory Asian Meatballs & Ginger Chopped Salad.

Asian Meatballs 

Meatball Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 pound ground sausage
  • 1 diced onion
  • 1 Tbs minced garlic
  • Salt, Pepper, and Paprika to taste
  • 1 Tsp Garlic powder
  • Splash of soy sauce
  • 2 Tbs bread crumbs
  • 2 eggs

Directions:

Mix together roll into small balls. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.

Sauce Ingredients:

  • 3 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium)
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth (low sodium)
  • 3 tablespoons white sugar
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger (minced)
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions:

In a medium pot, add all the ingredients and whisk to combine. Place it over medium heat for 3-5 minutes until it starts to simmer. Continue to cook for 5 minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken. Once the sauce is thickened, remove from heat. Place meatballs in pan, pour sauce over them, and heat. 

Ginger Honey Chopped salad 

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 4 tbsp sesame oil
  • 4 tbsp rice vinegar 
  • 2 tbsp honey 
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated
  • Salt pepper paprika to taste 

Salad Ingredients:

  • 2cups white cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 2cups red cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1/2cup carrot strips 
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, chopped
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
  • 1/2 cup crispy noodles 

