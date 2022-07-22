Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim prepares some ‘healthy-ish’ sweet treats packed with protein

These recipes are both delicious and healthy…ish!

Tim Griffin, Carmel Fire Department, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a couple of recipes for a chocolate protein brownie and protein cheesecake balls.

You can also see Griffin at the annual “Dancing with Our Stars” benefiting Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County set for Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Noblesville. This business-casual event features local professional dancers paired with some of Hamilton County’s most-recognizable residents competing for the ultimate prize of being titled “Dancing With Our Stars Champions 2022.”

Greek yogurt Cheesecake balls

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese

1/3 cup coconut flour

2 scoops vanilla protein powder

2 Tbls stevia

1 Tbls brown stevia

Tsp. Vanilla extract

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Crushed graham crackers

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except graham crackers

Roll into small 1 inch balls

Roll those in graham cracker crumble place in fridge for an hour and enjoy

Protein Brownie

Ingredients:

1/4 cup oat flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 Stevia

Scoop of chocolate protein

Tsp stevia

Tsp instant coffee

3 eggs

Scoop Nutella

Directions:

Mix all dry ingredients in blender then combine wet ingredients mix well bake at 350 for 17 minutes.