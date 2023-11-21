Firefighter Tim’s Turkey Tortilla Soup

Firefighter Tim joined us today on Life.Style.Live and shared with us an easy recipe in time for the Holidays. Tim takes Thanksgiving leftovers to another level by using the leftover scraps and creating another delicious dish.

The directions for this recipe are fairly easy first you want to sauté all your pepper, onions, and garlic once the onions are translucent transfer into a large stock pot. Next you add cilantro and sauté for a few minutes. Next you deglaze the pot with your chicken stock and V-8 , add beans, rotel, corn, and turkey. Season to desired taste and let it simmer for 30 minutes, then enjoy!

Turkey Tortilla Soup recipe