Firefighter Tim’s Turkey Tortilla Soup
Thanksgiving Leftovers
Firefighter Tim joined us today on Life.Style.Live and shared with us an easy recipe in time for the Holidays. Tim takes Thanksgiving leftovers to another level by using the leftover scraps and creating another delicious dish.
The directions for this recipe are fairly easy first you want to sauté all your pepper, onions, and garlic once the onions are translucent transfer into a large stock pot. Next you add cilantro and sauté for a few minutes. Next you deglaze the pot with your chicken stock and V-8 , add beans, rotel, corn, and turkey. Season to desired taste and let it simmer for 30 minutes, then enjoy!
Turkey Tortilla Soup recipe
- 1- quart chicken stock
- 2 cups spicy V-8
- 1 can of coconut cream
- 1 can of roasted corn
- 2 cans of Rotel
- 1 can of black beans
- 2 diced peppers
- 1 diced poblano
- 1/2 jar of diced pepper rings
- 1 diced onion
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- one bunch of diced cilantro
- tbs of olive oil
- taco seasoning
- salt pepper