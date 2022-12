Life.Style.Live!

Firefly Lane returns to Netflix for season 2

Are you ready to head back to Firefly Lane? The second season of the friendship saga between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 2, and the castmates joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a little bit about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

