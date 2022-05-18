Life.Style.Live!

First annual ‘Art of Speed’ exhibit opens at Gallery Forty-Two showcasing auto racing ahead of Indy 500

Gallery Forty-Two is proud to announce the 1st Annual Art of Speed Juried Art Exhibition featuring nine of the area’s best visual artists.

The Art of Speed is a visual journey encompassing the spirit of speed & auto racing during the month of May in Indianapolis, Indiana! This exhibit features photography, paintings, drawings, multi-media, and sculptures. Juried artists include Alex Wakefield, Kevin James Wilson, Salma Taman, Darrell Staggs, Will Woodrow, Kenneth Rabbers, Sharon Jiskra Brooks, Grant Brownlow, and Kelly Bremer.

Mary Morgan, director of Gallery Forty-Two, and Kevin James Wilson, artist & current president of the Indiana Artist Club, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this exhibit which is open on May 3 to June 6. Here’s more from them:







Gallery Forty-Two is recently under new ownership after being closed for a couple years after Covid. Bill Kessler, a local businessman (and 2X Olympian) is the current owner.

With its European style design, over 3000 sq ft of private event and gallery space this stunning art gallery is unlike any in the area. We are dedicated to local artists of all kinds and committed to being a part of a thriving and cultural downtown.

Gallery Forty-Two is located at 42 E. Washington Street and is housed inside the oldest commercial building in Indianapolis – dating back to the early 1830’s.

We represent internationally known artists such as Salvador Dali, Fredrick Hart, M.L. Snowden, Boban, N. Tuan, Bill Mack, and much more. In addition, Gallery Forty-Two is committed to supporting local and regional artists with solo and group exhibitions throughout the year.

Future exhibits include an exhibition with The Stutz Artists Association in July, a solo show with local artist Taylor Walker in September and a solo show with local 3D artists and Art of Speed participant, Will Woodrow.

Be sure to visit every 2nd Friday for a monthly open house! We’ve opted to host our open houses on the 2nd Fridays so patrons can enjoy other galleries and artists on 1st Fridays and the Gallery Forty-Two on 2nd Fridays!

More about Kevin James Wilson, the current President of the Indiana Artist Club:

Kevin James Wilson, is a multi-award-winning artist residing in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin is skilled in airbrush, oils, acrylics, pastels, pen & ink, watercolors, and computer graphics. At the present time, his media of choice is Prismacolor and graphite pencils. Kevin’s work can be found at Gallery Forty-Two, Newfield’s, other area galleries, on billboards, and in private collections. You may have seen his piece “Kings of the Castle” which is currently on display in a larger-than-life exhibit at the Indianapolis International Airport on Concourse A.

For more information, visit GalleryFortyTwo.com.