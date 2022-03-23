Life.Style.Live!

First blind ‘MasterChef’ winner talks overcoming obstacles while pursuing her dreams

The first blind contestant and winner of the “MasterChef” cooking show won’t let the rare disease that caused her loss of eyesight stop her from pursuing her dreams.

Christine Ha has neuromyelitis optical spectrum disorder. It’s a rare disease that most often affects the optic nerves and spinal cord.

She joined us Tuesday alongside her neurologist, Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams, to share her story helping raise awareness and let others with the disease know it doesn’t have to stop them from achieving their goals.

Ha is also a renowned restaurateur, entrepreneur and author.

More about Christine Ha:

Christine was born an only child in Los Angeles to parents who emigrated from Saigon, following the Vietnam War. In 2003 at 23 years old, she was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), an unpredictable autoimmune disease caused by inflammation in the central nervous system (the optic nerve, brain stem and spinal cord) and began losing her vision. By 2007, she was almost completely blind.

Christine has also authored a New York Times best-selling cookbook, “Recipes from My Home Kitchen,” opened two restaurants in Houston, hosted a cooking show for the visually impaired, served as a culinary envoy on behalf of the American Embassy and travels the world giving TEDx Talks.

More about Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams:

Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams is a board-certified neurologist, fellowship-trained multiple sclerosis (MS) specialist, author, international speaker, MS expert and researcher who is passionate about supporting those affected by neurologic autoimmune disorders. She is also the Founder and CEO of Joi Life Wellness Group Multiple Sclerosis Center™️, where she provides specialized MS care.

Dr. Mitzi received her undergraduate degree in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology from Emory University and received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Morehouse School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Internship, Neurology Residency and Multiple Sclerosis Fellowship at Georgia Health Sciences University (formerly MCG), where she received numerous awards and served as Chief Resident of the Neurology Residency Program.

Through her various works, Dr. Mitzi is a highly sought-after expert in the field of neurology and MS, speaking on national and international topics related to advancing MS care. She is the proud recipient of the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Hope Award and the 2019 BlackDoctor.org Top Blacks in Healthcare Award. She is also an Amazon Number 1 best-selling author of MS Made Simple: The Essential Guide to Understanding Your Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis.

For more information visit, nmosdwontstopme.com.