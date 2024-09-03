Fishers, Indiana welcomes new Jamaican restaurant

Marlon Ricardo Llewellyn started Scotchy Jamaican Grill to share the tasteful dishes of Jamaica with everyone.

He was born in May Pen, Jamaica, and grew up in Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has lived in Indianapolis for the past twenty years.

His mom, Carol, was a great cook, and he wanted to remember her by opening Scotchy Jamaican Grill.

Marlon’s journey began at Heartland Church, where he knew he had been called to pursue his passion for cooking. That passion inspired him to dream big and bring Scotchy Jamaican Grill into the community.

He prepares every dish with authentic Jamaican-style cooking and ingredients to keep the real spirit of Jamaica alive.

Scotchy Jamaican Grill opened on June 8, 2024, at the Fishers Test Kitchen in Fishers, Indiana. It will open part-time on October 4, 2024, as the fourth pod restaurant at the Test Kitchen in Fishers, Indiana.

This is the first Jamaican and Black-owned restaurant in the area. Scotchy Jamaican Grill takes pride in being a five-member team that offers authentic Jamaican food.

On July 20, 2024, Marlon had a pop-up at Fishers Test Kitchen. That was the result of two sold-out dinners back in June that hyped Jamaican food in central Indiana.

Scotchy Jamaican Grill will serve food at the Test Kitchen for a short period starting September 2, 2024, which will let more people taste their flavors.

It’s not just about the great food, but Marlon and his team want to share what they know. The special SJG Jerk Sauce will be prepared right in front of the guests; thus, this flavor of Jamaica can be taken home for personal enjoyment.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!