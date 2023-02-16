Fit-friendly cosmopolitan, espresso martini and more from Blue Ice Vodka

Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka, joined us today for three delicious cocktails! Here are the recipes:
Espresso Martini
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 2 oz. espresso
- 2/3 Kahula
- 1 splash of almond milk
- Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings (optional)
Skinny Pumpkin Pie Martini
- Ice
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 1/2 oz. sugar-free pumpkin spice creamer
- 1 oz. of light almond milk
- 1 pinch cinnamon for rim
- Garnish: cinnamon dash
Fit-Friendly Cosmo
- 1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 1 splash fresh lime juice
- 1 splash triple sec
- 1 oz. cranberry juice
- 1 orange twist for garnish