Fit-friendly cosmopolitan, espresso martini and more from Blue Ice Vodka

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka, joined us today for three delicious cocktails! Here are the recipes:

Espresso Martini  

  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka 
  • 2 oz. espresso 
  • 2/3 Kahula  
  • 1 splash of almond milk 
  • Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings (optional) 

Skinny Pumpkin Pie Martini  

  • Ice 
  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka 
  • 1/2 oz. sugar-free pumpkin spice creamer 
  • 1 oz. of light almond milk 
  • 1 pinch cinnamon for rim 
  • Garnish: cinnamon dash 

Fit-Friendly Cosmo  

  • 1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka 
  • 1 splash fresh lime juice 
  • 1 splash triple sec 
  • 1 oz. cranberry juice 
  • 1 orange twist for garnish 

