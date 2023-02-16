Life.Style.Live!

Fit-friendly cosmopolitan, espresso martini and more from Blue Ice Vodka

Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka, joined us today for three delicious cocktails! Here are the recipes:

Espresso Martini

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

2 oz. espresso

2/3 Kahula

1 splash of almond milk

Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings (optional)

Skinny Pumpkin Pie Martini

Ice

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1/2 oz. sugar-free pumpkin spice creamer

1 oz. of light almond milk

1 pinch cinnamon for rim

Garnish: cinnamon dash

Fit-Friendly Cosmo