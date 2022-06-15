Life.Style.Live!

FIT4MOM offers mommy-and-me workouts for busy, on-the-go moms

Just three years ago, Debra Sexton, mom of three and owner of FIT4MOM Carmel, opened a safe place for women to make mom friends and focus on pre and postnatal wellness, and all of this has evolved into so much more.

Sexton joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with her daughter to share a few workout moves moms can do on-the-go or in one of her many classes.

FIT4MOM Carmel offers three different Mommy and Me Stroller classes, a FIT4BABY prenatal class, a run club, a virtual strength training class and HITT interval classes for moms in their 8-week transformation program called Bodywell.

Their team includes 8 instructors who are all experts in pre and postnatal fitness.

FIT4MOM Carmel also works to connect moms with each other and local resources. They bring moms together for moms night outs, mommy and me field trips, coffee stroller walks, community outreach events and webinars with local experts and professionals. They are equally focused on Moms emotional health as well as their physical health. The group does monthly zoom calls called where moms can learn and get advice on various topics regarding motherhood and women’s health. They have also partnered with local small businesses to offer annual giveaways for our members and encourage foot traffic to local store fronts. We plan monthly field trips, moms night out, coffee walks and so much more.

You can find their classes at Clay Terrace, Nickle Plate Amphitheater and Coxhall Gardens from Monday through Saturday.

This month they have a Diaper Drive, Stroller Walk and Popsicle playdate planned.

Cool things we have coming up soon:

Diaper Drive at Birdies in Westfield June 18th

You can visit our website to see our full class schedule and learn even more about us.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: @fit4momcarmel

Facebook: @FIT4MOMcarmel