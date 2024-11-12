Alexa Lee shares practical tips for staying fit and healthy during the holidays

Staying fit and making healthier food choices during the holidays can be challenging, but fitness expert Alexa Lee, a former college athlete and certified personal trainer, shares some practical tips for a balanced approach. “It’s not as challenging as you might think,” says Lee, who encourages people to consider starting their journey with a friend. “You can even gift them an inspirational membership to get them off the couch and moving,” she adds.

When it comes to getting started, Lee emphasizes finding a gym that fits personal needs and budget, highlighting Planet Fitness for its accessible approach. “With over 2,600 locations nationwide, Planet Fitness offers a variety of strength and cardio equipment for all fitness levels in a welcoming environment,” she says. Lee points out that regular exercise can reduce anxiety and improve sleep, making the holidays a great time to focus on mental and physical health.

Lee also offers advice for balanced holiday eating. “Go to those parties, enjoy the finger foods, and indulge a little,” she says. Her suggestion for managing indulgence? Balance festive treats with healthier meals later, like a vegetable-rich salad or light dinner. “The goal is to eat healthy most of the time while allowing yourself some freedom to enjoy holiday treats.”

For those looking for additional motivation, Lee praises Planet Fitness’ Black Card membership, which provides access to relaxation amenities like massage chairs and hydro-massage beds, creating a holistic approach to fitness and relaxation.

