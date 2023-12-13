Five Iron Golf: An urban golf and entertainment experience

Five Iron Golf (5i) stands at the forefront of urban golf experiences across the nation, seamlessly merging golf, cutting-edge technology, and entertainment to foster community and ignite the golfing spirit in people from all walks of life.

Rooted in accessibility, Five Iron Golf redefines the way we play, practice, and celebrate the sport, offering unforgettable experiences that cater to golf enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

From the crack of dawn to the late hours of the night, each Five Iron Golf location boasts top-of-the-line golf simulators available for rental by the half-hour, with golf instructors offering private and group lessons, complemented by a full bar, delectable food menu, and versatile event spaces.

While membership options are available, they are not mandatory to reserve a simulator, participate in Five Iron’s golf leagues, arrange special events, book lessons, or schedule club fittings in locations powered by PGA TOUR Superstore.

Originating in New York City in 2017, Five Iron Golf has rapidly expanded its presence to cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, with plans for further growth, including upcoming locations in Detroit, Cincinnati, and more, slated for completion by the end of 2023.

For comprehensive information about Five Iron Golf, visit their official website at fiveirongolf.com.