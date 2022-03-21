Life.Style.Live!

Five things to consider before redoing your outdoor flooring

You can give your outdoor home space the feel of a staycation with help from Indy Decorative Concrete.

They offer everything from a custom decorative patio to firepits, built-in grills and more!

“Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins stopped by Indy Decorative Concrete to find out more of what they have to offer. Here are five things their team says to consider before redoing your outdoor flooring.

PRICE – Many people think that a deck is cheaper, but concrete is typically cheaper than pavers, composite and wood.

MAINTENANCE – Direct sunlight and you could have to actually replace the boards. and re-stain every year. Concrete is very low maintenance. All you do is spray on the sealer once a year and walk away.

AESTHETICS – Only thing to keep an open mind about the color and the stamp impression – it is a work of art. We color the concrete at the truck – throw a permanent release powder on top – doesn’t wash off as liquid Perma-Tique can.

STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY – Nothing is more structurally sound than concrete Pavers are concrete – if we cut our concrete into thousands of pieces, you would have pavers. Pavers aren’t as simple as, “just replace a couple” because you can’t pressure wash it.

SERVICE – We actually answer the phone. We can also get someone to your property at the latest that week, if not the next day or same day. We do all of the leg work. HOA and permits are covered.

You have a concern, we answer the phone and walk you through it. We have a 3-year warranty and never leave you hanging.

For more information visit, indydecorativeconcrete.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY DECORATIVE CONCRETE.