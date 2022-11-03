Life.Style.Live!

Flightline poised for final takeoff in 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Saturday

On Saturday morning, October 29, there were over two thousand horseracing fans in the grandstand and along the rail at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky long before dawn.

The voices got louder when a bright light appeared in the distance and began moving toward the grandstand along the rail. It was an LED light attached to Flightline’s exercise rider Juan Leyva’s helmet as he rode at a canter alongside a lead pony. The volume decreased when the horse broke into a full gallop, pulling on the bit, and uncoiling his athletic stride.

It should come as no surprise that racing fans are willing to get up early to see this otherworldly athlete. He is a once-in-a-lifetime steed. He has raced five times against top-class horses and smoked his rivals seemingly effortlessly. His combined margin of victory in those races is nearly 63 lengths. Without exception, the horse has gone to the lead and left all of his competitors in the dust.

The colt endured a hip injury when he was just two years old and got a late start at the races. His trainer, John Sadler, showed patience and restraint. He knew he had a talented racehorse, but took his time bringing the fleet-footed colt to the races. For his part, Sadler maintains the horse chose his own course.

“It wasn’t that I was particularly patient,” Sadler said Saturday morning as he stood outside the Keeneland barn where Flightline is stabled. “We let the horse lead us. We try to be good stewards with him because he has such talent.”

Jane Lyon is exceedingly proud of the horse she bred but maintains she loves all of her horses the same.

“The whole dream is just having them there, being able to go out and pet the babies and watch them grow up, and then if they get to be a racehorse, that’s icing on the cake,” Lyon spoke in a Kentucky drawl.

When asked if she might love Flightline a little more than her other horses, Lyon shot the theory down.

“Do people love one of their children more than the others?” she asked the reporter who posed the love question. “Probably not. I mean I’m very excited about him and I’m very proud of him, but I always loved him.”

There is a lot to love. Flightline’s groom and exercise rider both say the horse is well-mannered around the barn, and easy to bathe and groom. In the mornings, though, he is a handful under saddle. He takes the bit at morning gallops, tugging Leyva through blistering fractions. Flightline is the prohibitive morning line favorite to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but Sadler is keenly aware that the competition includes generational talent.

“I respect every horse in the race,” Sadler said firmly. It’s a top-class field of horses,” he added. “Really good horses. You have the ascending three-year-olds. You have the older horses that are really good horses. So, it’s a very good race. We don’t take anything for granted.

The field is indeed stacked with Grade One winners including this year’s Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winning horses. If Flightline obliterates this field, the comparisons to the greatest racehorse to ever look through a bridle, Secretariat, will be justified.

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is Saturday, Nov. 5 featuring Flightline and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.