Flock to Nevermore for their New Year’s Eve Ravens Ball

As the countdown to the New Year begins, Nevermore Union Station is poised to host a dazzling celebration, promising an evening filled with exclusive offerings and delectable treats. The Ravens Ball, slated for New Year’s Eve, is gearing up to welcome revelers to an unforgettable event in the heart of Indianapolis.

“We wanted to extend a warm gesture to the Indianapolis community and mark the occasion with a memorable party,” said Brandt Ewick, Director of Sales and Events at Nevermore Union Station. “Our goal was to curate an exceptional experience, offering elements that are both unique and indulgent.”

Nevermore Union Station, a private event and lounge space, doubles as a retail destination during select hours, catering to a diverse array of events, including weddings, awards ceremonies, and more. With a sprawling 35,000 square feet of event space, it stands as a versatile venue for various occasions.

Ewick elaborated on the New Year’s Eve celebration’s highlights, emphasizing the exclusive additions planned for the night. Among these are an exquisite ice sculpture serving as a shrimp display, promising a delightful treat for seafood enthusiasts. The festivities will also feature a complimentary champagne toast, alongside a spread of hot appetizers throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event are available online via Eventbrite, priced at $35 in advance and $50 at the door. Ewick revealed that while over half of the 200 available tickets have been sold, there’s still ample space for attendees to join in the celebration.

Regarding attire, Ewick suggested a business casual dress code for attendees, highlighting that the event wouldn’t demand formal wear but recommended a polished appearance to ring in the New Year stylishly.

During a preview of the event’s culinary offerings, Ewick presented two signature dishes: house fish and chips with homemade tartar sauce and red onion slaw, and Bison Philly egg rolls, incorporating locally sourced bison meat and accompanied by a spicy ranch dip.

With the promise of an opulent celebration, Nevermore Union Station’s Ravens Ball is poised to usher in 2024 with flair and flavor, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in an evening of culinary indulgence and festive revelry.