Focus on Food: National Blueberry Month feat. The Produce Moms

Lori Taylor from The Produce Moms joined us on the show to share some recipes using blueberries and cherries!

Celebrating Northwest Cherry Season

The cherry season in the Northwest is a special time of the year. Cherries are fresh, juicy, and perfect for many tasty recipes. Here are two delicious cherry recipes you should try.

First, there’s Cherry Yogurt Bark. This snack is easy to make and healthy. You only need yogurt, fresh cherries, and a bit of honey. Spread the yogurt on a baking sheet, sprinkle with chopped cherries and a drizzle of honey, then freeze it. Once frozen, break it into pieces and enjoy a cool, sweet treat. You can find the full recipe here.

Another great recipe is Cherry Clafoutis. This is a traditional French dessert that is simple but delicious. It’s a kind of custard with cherries baked inside. The cherries give a burst of flavor, and the custard is creamy and smooth. It’s perfect for a special occasion or just a nice dessert at home. Check out the recipe here.

National Blueberry Month: Michigan Blueberries and Fun Recipes

July is National Blueberry Month, and Michigan blueberries are some of the best. They are sweet, tangy, and full of flavor. Here are some fun ways to add more blueberries to your meals.

First, try a Blueberry Grilled Cheese. This might sound unusual, but it’s incredibly tasty. The sweetness of the blueberries pairs well with the savory cheese. It’s a gourmet twist on a classic sandwich. You can find the recipe here.

Another unique way to use blueberries is in Blueberry Ketchup. This is a fun alternative to regular ketchup and can add a sweet, tangy flavor to your meals. It’s great with fries, burgers, or even as a sauce for chicken. The recipe is available here.

Lastly, try making Blueberry BBQ Sauce. This sauce is perfect for summer barbecues. It combines the sweetness of blueberries with the smokiness of BBQ sauce. Use it on pork chops, chicken, or ribs for a delicious twist. The recipe can be found here.

Enjoy these tasty recipes and make the most of cherry and blueberry season!