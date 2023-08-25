Food Truck Friday: Books, Bourbon & Bacon

Long lines, and for good reason!

It was FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY on this morning’s Life. Style. Live!, as we welcomed in Books, Bourbon & Bacon, or BB&B!

Ask Owner AJ Feeney-Ruiz, and he’ll tell you these are just a few of his favorite things! So what is BB&B? It’s a gourmet scratch food truck based in downtown Indianapolis that’s been serving all of central Indiana and beyond since 2021, after it began as a donation-only ‘garage bakery’ in AJ’s downtown studio apartment during the early days of the global pandemic in May of 2020.

On today’s menu? Korean-inspired corn dogs, stuffed fried bourbon buttermilk brown butter brioche, beignets, and sopapillas. The BB&B team also had their charcoal hibachi grills running this morning and provided some of their Bourbon Huli Huli (Buli Buli) Hawaiian BBQ skewers for the entire staff. Hence those long lines!

The food truck team serves the public well, but it also caters private events. AJ says they draw their inspiration and create culinary mashups from international street food, French and Hoosier cuisine, and convenience store favorites. So cool!

And if that’s not enough, the BB&B team goes out of its way to give back, too. A central part of their business is donating thousands of dollars in goodies to charities, nonprofits, schools, and more. AJ says they always keep their prices affordable and make an effort to go to food deserts and communities that may not have access to the type of food they make.

A food truck with good food AND kind hearts.

What more could you ask for?

To learn more about BB&B, visit their website at https://www.facebook.com/booksbourbonbacon/.