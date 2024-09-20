Food Truck Friday: Dirty Dough Mobile

Natalee and Jerry Hahn, owners of Dirty Dough Mobile, joined us to share their journey of bringing delicious cookies to Columbus, Indiana. Originally from North Vernon, Natalee and Jerry, who hails from Glendale, Arizona, met in high school in Arizona. After raising their family in the West, they decided to return to the Midwest, settling in Columbus, where Natalee attended elementary school.

The couple shared their love for the Midwest’s culture and climate but mentioned missing some of the unique flavors of the West. That inspired them to bring a piece of the West with them by opening Dirty Dough, a cookie company known for its indulgent, flavorful cookies. The Hahn family believes Columbus, a “best little big town,” deserves the fun and excitement of a bigger city’s food scene, and Dirty Dough is their way of adding to that experience.

As business owners, Natalee and Jerry enjoy the responsibility of running a company while connecting with people in the community. They are excited to share their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for cookies with Columbus.