Food Truck Friday: Dolce Vita Café

by: Divine Triplett
Dolce Vita Café in Indianapolis is the perfect destination for anyone looking to enjoy European-inspired desserts in a modern, welcoming setting.

Founded by Nesrine Nahri and Costa Albany, Dolce Vita combines the rich flavors of artisanal crepes and gelato with a fresh twist, making it a must-visit for dessert lovers.

Whether you’re stopping in for a sweet treat or looking to relax in a cozy environment, this café offers something special for everyone.

At Dolce Vita, every dessert is a masterpiece. The café’s menu showcases a variety of crepes filled with delicious ingredients and gelato made with care, offering a taste of indulgence with every bite.

Dolce Vita stands out as a favorite spot for both locals and visitors to enjoy a little sweetness in their day.

