Food Truck Friday: Frankie’s Street Dawgs

Food Truck Friday is a time for tasty treats, and Frankie’s Street Dawgs is ready to deliver.

Penny McCleese, the owner, is excited to show off some of their most popular items.

On the menu are three special hot dogs that are sure to please. First up is the Frankin Swine Dawg. Then there’s the Spanish Dawg. Finally, the Eloté Dawg is inspired by Mexican street corn.

Penny believes that food should be fun for everyone. “Hot dogs are a food that everyone can love,” she said.

Frankie’s Street Dawgs can be found at various locations, making it easy to grab a bite.

They also have a calendar filled with upcoming events where they’ll be serving their delicious dogs. To keep up with their whereabouts, people can follow them online for the latest updates.

Penny started Frankie’s Street Dawgs after being inspired by a YouTube video from Ben Wilson, the author of Hot Dogs Saved My Life.

After a year of research and testing, she launched the business and hasn’t looked back since.

Whether you’re craving something new or a classic favorite, Frankie’s Street Dawgs has something for you.