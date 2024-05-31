Food Truck Friday: Gaucho’s Fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Gauchos Fire is a company based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It was created to bring Brazilian flavors, culture, and tradition to the Hoosier land.

Gauchos Fire food truck and restaurant is the dream and realization of two immigrants, Rogerio Tregnago and his wife Ruby Tregnago.

Rogerio loves to share his gaucho traditions and his love for a good piece of beef.

Gaucho’s is a member of Friends of Fred.

They also have a location in the Garage, and just recently opened a new location on 82nd Street.

Rogerio has lived in Indianapolis for more than 10 years and he has brought his experience from the restaurant business to their mobile cuisine and now to their brick and mortar, where he can delight people with some of the most popular Brazilian specialties.