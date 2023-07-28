Food Truck Friday! Gaucho’s Fire

Though we couldn’t enjoy it outside, Gaucho’s Fire lit up the studio with their food truck’s signature Brazilian cuisine! This truck is known for its freshness and quality, and owner Rogerio Tregnago loves to delight Hoosiers with the most popular Brazilian specialties…

Gaucho’s Fire exists to bring Brazilian flavors, culture, and tradition to the Hoosier state. The food truck and restaurant are the dream and realization of two immigrants: Rogerio Tregnago, from Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil, and his wife Ruby Tregnago, from Bogota, Colombia.

Rogerio loves to share his gaucho traditions and his love for a good piece of beef (churrasco). Being an immigrant, Rogerio takes a lot of pride in the food he makes as well as his successes. Gaucho’s Fire is soon expanding to a brick-and-mortar location by the end of August.

Today, Patty and Kayla tasted a handful of Brazilian dishes, including a Brazilian steak sandwich, pastel, and flan!