Food Truck Friday: Gordo’s Truck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Based in Lafayette, Indiana Gordo’s Truck is an authentic Mexican food truck.

Gordo’s Truck is known for their steak tacos and quesabirrias, but the options don’t stop there.

They also have Mexican street corn and other authentic dishes.

They are a member of Friends of Fred, which is a collection of food trucks from around the state.

You can often find Gordo’s on campus near Purdue. They also travel to several locations around Indianapolis.

The truck stopped by Life.Style.Live! for Food Truck Friday and provided the crew with their authentic food.

They also do catering.