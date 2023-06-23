Food Truck Friday: J’s Lobster Truck

J’s Lobster Truck is bringing a delightful selection of East Coast flavors to Indiana with its mouthwatering menu. Seafood connoisseur can indulge in delectable options like Lobster Rolls, Crab Rolls, Shrimp Rolls, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Shrimp Salad, Hush Puppies, and Seafood Tacos.

For out-of-town viewers, it’s important to note that J’s Lobster Truck offers an authentic taste of the East Coast right in Indiana.

In addition to their food truck presence, they also have a restaurant located in The Garage Food Hall @ Bottleworks. They cater to private events and special occasions, making it a fantastic choice for weddings.