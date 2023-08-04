Search
Food Truck Friday! Just Cakin’ It

by: Madeline Fisher
It’s our favorite day of the week here at Life.Style.Live! It’s Food Truck Friday! This week’s featured meal on wheels, Just Cakin’ It!

Just Cakin’ It! is a mobile lab that combines education, entrepreneurship, and culinary arts. They create unique opportunities that inspire and empower young minds! Not only do they provide a fun and educational experience for students, but they also offer a pathway for future successes. Students have the opportunity to earn a stipend and obtain ServSafe culinary certifications! Looking ahead, the business envisions a franchise model that allows their talented culinary students to become franchisee owners of Just Cakin’ It!, fostering a community of passionate entrepreneurs.

Additionally, Just Cakin’ It! offers ‘Cakin’ Sip’ classes for all ages, creating a diverse market for celebration and enjoyment. With dessert catering and food truck vending as additional offerings, they have built a dynamic business that continues to grow and make a positive impact on both young learners and dessert lovers!

For Food Truck Friday, owner Courtney Barrett brought some goodies in for us! Kayla was able to try a layered cheesecake pudding! Their menu also includes banana pudding, lemonades, a variety of slushees, and even loaded dessert waffles!

