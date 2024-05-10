Food Truck Friday: Palavana Cubano

If you’re looking for a taste of Cuba without leaving Indianapolis, we have just the place for you!

Anthony Perry and his partner run Palavana Cubano out of The Garage Food Hall at Bottleworks in downtown Indy. The duo started the venture because of their love for Cuban food, which he says he fell in love with while traveling.

“I just really love traveling to Florida, and it’s like my go to spot when I’m right there,” he said.

“We bring authentic and some not so authentic Cuban food here in Indy,” Perry said. “We have a killer classic Cubano, but also some fun items like the Cuban Reuban and BBQ-Bano.

They brought some of their offerings into the studio on Friday so our hosts could have a taste, including some of their Cuban Coffee, which they claim is the best in Indianapolis!

And have you ever had Cuban coffee? Amicia hadn’t, but she has now!

Perry says they hope to grow their offerings over the next several years and keep bringing the delicious tastes of Cuba to Indianapolis.

“Not every sandwich can be transformed into a Cubano but we like to see what can be,” he said.