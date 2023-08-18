Food Truck Friday – Queso’s: Bringing flavor to your Friday Fiesta!

Get ready for a mouthwatering day on this Food Truck Friday as we dive into the delicious world of Queso’s, the ultimate destination for all your Mexican cuisine cravings. Join our hosts as they chat with the dynamic sibling duo behind this culinary sensation – Genessis Carvajal and Dayanara Carvajal. These two culinary visionaries are taking the food truck scene by storm, serving up an array of tantalizing treats that will leave your taste buds dancing.

Queso’s is all about celebrating the vibrant flavors of Mexico, and during this segment, we’ll get an exclusive look at some of their must-try dishes. From sizzling Grilled Steak Tacos to mouthwatering Pastor Tacos, the variety on their menu is sure to delight both meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Don’t miss their iconic Churros, a perfect blend of crispy and fluffy, paired with rich, velvety dipping sauces.

For those tuning in from afar, Genessis and Dayanara will share the exciting news about Queso’s expansion, with two brick-and-mortar locations – one in Noblesville at 146 and Hazel Dell, and another recently opened gem in Plainfield. Plus, they’ll spill the beans on their catering options, whether you’re looking to bring the Queso’s experience to your special event with their food truck or prefer a setup in your preferred venue. It’s an episode that’s bound to make your taste buds tingle and your appetite soar. Join us for Food Truck Friday and embark on a flavor-packed adventure with Queso’s!

Let’s savor the flavors and celebrate the culinary artistry that Queso’s brings to Food Truck Friday!