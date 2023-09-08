Food Truck Friday: Sakura Express

Sakura Express, the latest addition to Indianapolis’ vibrant food truck scene, brings a taste of Japan’s heritage to the streets of the city.

What sets this food truck apart from the rest? To start with, Sakura Express is an extension of Sakura Restaurant, a beloved local establishment that has been serving authentic Japanese cuisine for over 30 years.

This rich heritage ensures that every dish served on the truck maintains the same high standards and commitment to quality that customers have come to expect from Sakura.

Moreover, the star of their menu, Japanese curry, is a delightful fusion of flavors with a unique history. Originating in India and brought to Japan during the Meiji era, this curry is a bit sweeter and creamier than its Indian counterpart. It’s served over a bed of fluffy rice with various toppings, including beef, fried pork, fried chicken, and vegetarian options. Sakura Express offers a delicious journey into Japanese culture and cuisine right on your doorstep.

Curious about Sakura Express’ most popular items? You’re not alone! Guests are drawn to their menu’s standout dishes, including the mouthwatering takoyaki – deep-fried savory pancakes filled with tender octopus.

If you’re craving something heartier, don’t miss the katsu curry, featuring crispy deep-fried pork or chicken cutlet served with their homemade curry sauce.

For those who love the bold flavors of Japanese cuisine, the karaage, available in both original and glazed versions with their spicy teriyaki sauce, is a must-try.

Sakura Express also caters to various dietary preferences, ensuring everyone can enjoy the delectable flavors of Japan.

If you’re planning an event or simply want to savor these incredible dishes at home, they offer catering and delivery options for orders of 100 or more.

For a true taste of Japan and an experience like no other, Sakura Express is a food truck you won’t want to miss.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @indysakuraexpress for the latest updates and locations.