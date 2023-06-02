Food Truck Friday: Samano’s Mexican Food

Another “Friends of Fred” food truck rolled into our lot this morning, bringing tasty Mexican dishes to Life.Style.Live!

Samano’s Mexican Food strives to be more than just another place to get Mexican food. Owner Adrian Samano wants his customers to feel like they are eating at a Taqueria in the streets of Mexico City!

The truck’s menu boasts several different dishes, most notably, a variety of street tacos, elite (Mexican street corn), and their bacon-wrapped burrito! Their salsas, queso, Pico de Gallo, and guacamole are all made from scratch to order!

With a brick-and-mortar restaurant, and another on wheels, Samano’s is ready to serve customers however they want to enjoy! Their two physical locations are in Fishers, at 8594 E118th St., and in Noblesville, at 14126 Berger Blvd. They’ll also be at the Harley Davidson in Kokomo tomorrow afternoon if you’re ready for a food truck fiesta!