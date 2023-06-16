Search
Food Truck Friday: Sloppy’s

by: Paris Himes
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s Food Truck Friday guest is Sloppy’s.

Wil and Katie Montano created Sloppy’s after Wil shared his passion for creating unique flavor combinations for everyday foods. Wil grew up cooking with his family in California and working in his first kitchen while attending art school in Seattle.

The couple brought their infamous sandwiches from their Turkey Sausage “brunch” Sloppy Joe, Scottish Ale and Maple Beef Sloppy Joe, Gyro Beef Sloppy Joe, and more.

Experimenting with international flavors, Sloppy’s brings a new twist to everyday American comfort foods.

Eager to try new foods? Visit sloppys.net

