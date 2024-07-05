Food Truck Friday: The Garnacha Spot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- It is Food Truck Friday, which means the Life.Style.Live! crew welcomes some of the best food truck options in the state.

This week The Garnacha Spot stopped by to offer up some of their authentic Mexican street food options.

Garnacha means street food, which is perfect for what they’re bringing to a street near you.

From tacos to sandwiches, to elote, The Garnacha Spot has it all.

When you book with them, you get to select a menu from three different menus offering tacos, burgers, or hoagies.

If you’re looking for a versatile truck for your next event, they have you covered.

Using slow-cooked methods, clean, hard-to-find ingredients, in-house-made meats and salsas, and a passion for recipes spanning Mexico to the Midwest, you’ll find new flavors in each bite, all over Indianapolis.