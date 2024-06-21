Food Truck Friday: Vino Mobile Bar

Welcome to another segment of Food Truck Friday! We are excited to have Melissa Libs, the owner of Vino Mobile Bar, with us.

She joined us on the show to share her passion for wine and introduce us to her unique mobile bar experience.

Vino Mobile Bar is Indiana’s first mobile wine truck, serving wine and beer at public and private events throughout the state. Melissa and her team bring a unique and fun way to enjoy high-quality wines on the go.

For more information about Vino Mobile Bar, visit their website at vinomobilebar.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram: @vinomobilebar.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more about the world of rosé wine with Melissa Libs and Vino Mobile Bar!