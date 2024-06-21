Food Truck Friday: V&J’s Rolled Ice Cream

Welcome to another exciting segment of Food Truck Friday!

We are thrilled to have Jeffrey and Vivian Cottrell from V&J’s Rolled Ice Cream today. They are here to share their sweet treats and the story behind their unique ice cream truck.

Rolled ice cream is a unique way to enjoy ice cream, where it is spread out, frozen, and then rolled up into spirals. Perfect for a hot summer day or a special occasion!

You can find more information about V&J’s Rolled Ice Cream on our website and social media pages.

We are excited to offer a special discount code for our viewers: 2024Roll.

Use this code to enjoy a sweet discount on your next rolled ice cream treat!