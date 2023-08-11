Food Truck Friday with ‘Gals Fresh Fish!’

Get ready for a delectable experience as the spotlight falls on “Food Truck Friday,” featuring the culinary talents of Gals Fresh Fish, a venture spearheaded by the dynamic duo Tasha Page and Ross Page. With mouths watering, viewers are introduced to a tantalizing array of dishes that celebrate the essence of coastal flavors and family traditions.

Tasha Page shared the heartwarming story behind Gals Fresh Fish. A proud extension of her father’s restaurant, Ollies, in Celina, Tennessee, this food truck venture is a testament to preserving cherished family recipes and passing them down through generations. As the camera pans over their setup, the star of the show becomes evident – fresh fried fish that promises to be a crispy and flavorful delight. Alongside this coastal treasure, the menu features golden french fries that evoke memories of seaside enjoyment, perfectly complemented by the refreshing crunch of coleslaw. For those seeking an extra kick of flavor, Tasha and Ross proudly introduce their signature fried pickles – a culinary twist that highlights their creativity and commitment to offering a diverse range of tastes. With a warm smile, Tasha Page embodies the essence of Gals Fresh Fish, a culinary haven where family heritage and delectable fare come together to create a truly unforgettable dining experience.