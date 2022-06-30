Life.Style.Live!

For the Culture Festival to celebrate arts in Black Indianapolis community

This weekend you can celebrate the diversity of arts and culture in Indianapolis’ Black community!

Teresa Reynolds, event organizer and Josh & Jared Thompson, performers, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this event.

It features live performances, poetry, visual arts, vendors, kids’ activities, food trucks and more!

Featured artists include, Bashiri Asad, Clint Breeze and the Groove, Joshua “Sock Joplin” Thompson, Teresa and the Slicktones.

For more information, click here.