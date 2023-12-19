Forty5 Partners with Kan-Kan Cinema

Kan-Kan Cinema and Forty5 are two Indianapolis-based organizations dedicated to enriching the arts and culture scene in the Midwest.

Forty5 is the parent company of renowned Indianapolis venues such as The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple and Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, Forty5 is poised to introduce exciting new projects like I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll, a collaboration with GANGGANG, aimed at enhancing music and live entertainment experiences in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant curates a selection of the finest new and repertory films and hosts a variety of engaging special events, either in-house or in partnership with local community organizations.

Their restaurant boasts an impressive New American menu, featuring award-winning dishes and some of the city’s finest cocktails, making it a must-visit destination in Indy’s cultural landscape.