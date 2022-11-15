Life.Style.Live!

Foster Success to host FriendsGiving fundraising campaign to empower young people in need to self-sufficiency

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s a program on a mission to hear, support, and empower teens and young adults transitioning out of foster care on their journey to self-sufficiency.

Those behind Foster Success say it’s critical that young people moving out of the foster care system be equipped with the tools necessary for independence.

Travis Tester, chief development and communications officer for Foster Success, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share exactly how their organization benefits young people in need.

