Fourth of July-inspired cocktails from Alomy LLC

Mixologist Brett Butler from Alcomy LLC is bringing a patriotic twist to your 4th of July celebrations with two delightful cocktails. The first creation, “Star Spangled Spritzer,” combines Organic Prairie Gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lavender simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, fresh raspberries, fresh blueberries, and sprigs of fresh thyme. After muddling the berries, thyme, and lemon juice, shake the ingredients with ice and double strain over ice into a wine glass. Top it off with a splash of sparkling rose wine and garnish with fresh blueberries and raspberries. The second cocktail, “North and South,” features El Padrino Cucumber Tequila, triple sec, organic agave nectar, fresh lemon and lime juices, strawberries, cucumber slices, jalapeno slices, and fresh basil. Muddle the strawberries, cucumber, jalapeno, and agave nectar with lemon/lime juices, then add ice and shake until well chilled. Double strain over ice into rocks or Collins glass and garnish with a strawberry-jalapeno-basil sword.

(WISH Photos)

Alcomy LLC, a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, prides itself on providing unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. They combine the science of liquid gastronomy with artistic flair to curate an unforgettable experience in your home, office, or event space. Brett W. Butler, an experienced entrepreneur, entertainer, and mixologist, brings his expertise to Alcomy LLC.

After spending a decade in L.A., Brett has returned to Indiana to share the Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area. You can find Alcomy Elixirs at the Carmel, Fishers, Broad Ripple, Zionsville, and Noblesville Summer farmer’s markets until September. Connect with Alcomy on their website, thealcomyexperience.com, or on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram (@alcomylife).