Frank Sinatra: The Tribute

Don Farrell, co-founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana, mesmerized us with his captivating tribute to the legendary Frank Sinatra. Farrell shared his passion for the iconic singer and his reasons for dedicating a show to Sinatra’s timeless music.

Accompanied by the talented Terry Woods on the keyboard, Don Farrell’s rendition of “Summerwind” promises to captivate audiences, taking them on a musical journey through the golden age of Frank Sinatra’s timeless classics.

With his dedication and passion for the music of Ol’ Blue Eyes, Farrell continues to pay homage to a true legend, ensuring that Sinatra’s legacy lives on through the power of his tribute performances.