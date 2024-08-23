Fred & Friends Traveling Tavern brings mobile bar experience to events

Fred & Friends Traveling Tavern is making a statement in the mobile food scene with its innovative mobile bar service. Lindsay Bradley, manager of Fred & Friends Traveling Tavern, shared how her traveling tavern is giving event-goers something new.

Among the features of Fred & Friends, their Sangria Wine Slushee usually knocks it out of the park, really making refreshment a new twist on any gathering. With the rising competition in mobile bars these days, Fred & Friends stands out among other businesses with the ease of alcohol service it renders at events. Of special interest is the ability of this tavern to travel to different locations, hence giving guests more options and a varied experience from the norm, especially at food- or dessert-focused events.

When you book a mobile bar, like Fred & Friends, it brings much to the table. Easy to operate, it serves liquor during events, making things light-handedly entertaining. Mobile bars can feature a host of options that can be tailored to best suit one’s needs at an event, ensuring a fun and lawful experience, wherever permit restrictions are allowed in certain states.

Fred & Friends Traveling Tavern was formed after the success that Far-Out Fred’s experienced in the food truck business for over five years. Feeling that there was an opening in the mobile vendor scene, they set out to create a tavern experience that adults would enjoy at festivals and food truck rallies, which often prohibit outside food and drinks. Unlike the usual wedding-targeted mobile bars, Fred & Friends strived to come up with something unique and available for more people.

This family-owned and operated business at Fred & Friends brings their tavern to any event, aiming for a convenient, pleasant service wherever they go. Find them by keeping up with the schedule of where Fred & Friends Traveling Tavern are off to next and make sure not to miss them in their upcoming locations.