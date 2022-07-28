Life.Style.Live!

Free health resources and information at this weekend’s Covering Kids and Families Back to School Family Day

It’s the oldest, largest event of its kind in the state of Indiana, and it’s this weekend! The Covering Kids and Families Back to School Family Day is celebrating 20 years of serving the Central Indiana community. Pamela Humes, Program Director at Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, joined us to give more information.

The Marion County Health Department’s Health and Hospital Corporation is hosting the free event on Saturday, July 30 at 3838 N. Rural St in the parking lot. It will feature the IFD Fire Safety Festival, among other entertainment offerings. There will be a free backpack for everyone in attendance, and the child must be present to accept the backpack.

There will also be health screenings and information, sports physicals, school supplies, immunizations, and health insurance enrollment on site.

WISH-TV is the official media partner for this event