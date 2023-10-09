Free K-8 charter school Invent Learning Hub empowers Indianapolis students for the world and workforce

Invent Learning Hub is a tuition free K-8 Charter School on the Southeast side of Indianapolis that is perfect for families who want a personalized learning environment and a close-knit community. Aleicha Ostler, Invent learning Hub Executive Director, and Gabe Surface, Invent Learning Hub Director of Academics, visited “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the school.

At Invent Learning Hub, students become empathetic problem solvers who have a strong understanding of their options in life and a plan for how to reach their goals. The school focuses on three academic pillars: design thinking, personalized learning, and pathways.

Design thinking is a critical thinking process and mindset that begins with empathizing for others. The students spend six to eight weeks on a design project that incorporates science, social studies, real world issues, and local partnerships.

During math and literacy classes, students spend 30 minutes on personalized learning technology programs and meet for small group instruction and one-on-one coaching.

Pathways class introduces students to various career pathways and helps them define their own strengths, skills, and dreams.

Invent Learning Hub works in partnership with families, the community, and industry partners to provide students with A.C.C.E.S.S. to the future, which stands for Agency, Creativity, Communication, Empathy, Stamina, and Self-Efficacy.

For more information about Invent Learning Hub, visit their website and learn more about enrollment here.

This content is made possible by The Mind Trust, which supports world-class education for every child by empowering students, educators, and communities in Indianapolis.