Freedom Readers: Developing a love for literacy

Amy Alfonseca, a 12-year-old student, and Shcarlett Estrad from RISE INDY joined to talk about how kids are using their summer break to read more.

Reading can be tough for many Marion County students. To help these kids and their parents, RISE INDY, an education group, created Freedom Readers.

This free workshop helps parents understand their children’s reading needs. It explains reading test results, guides reading sessions, and offers book suggestions.

The program also helps parents feel more confident and improve their reading skills.

Students like Amy Alfonseca and her mom, Diana Hernandez, have benefited a lot from the program. After Diana attended a Freedom Readers workshop and used what she learned at home, Amy’s reading skills got much better.

A year later, Amy received the President’s Award for Educational Achievement for her excellent school performance, including reading.

Diana thanks the program for their success, saying that what she learned and how she and Amy worked together made a big difference.

RISE INDY works to make public schools better and help every student succeed.

The group brings together parents, teachers, and community leaders to close the achievement gap for students who have been left behind.

The Freedom Readers program is a great example of how RISE INDY helps students and their families.

It shows that with the right support and resources, every child can do well in school and reach their full potential.