Fresh from the Firehouse: Tasty Low-Carb Recipes with Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department joined us to share some delicious and healthy recipes that are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a low-carb meal with a lot of flavor.

These recipes are not only easy to make but also bring a fresh twist to your everyday snacks and meals.

One of the recipes Tim shared is bacon-wrapped pickle spears.

This tasty treat pairs crunchy pickles wrapped in crispy bacon with a Greek yogurt homemade Thousand Island dip.

The dip adds a creamy and tangy flavor that perfectly complements the savory bacon and zesty pickle.

Another creative dish Tim introduced is the low-carb cheeseburger pickle boat.

This fun recipe uses pickle spears as the “boat” to hold all the classic cheeseburger toppings like ground beef, cheese, and other fixings.

It’s a great way to enjoy the flavors of a cheeseburger without the carbs from the bun.

These recipes are not just for those on a low-carb diet; they’re perfect for anyone looking for a new, fun way to enjoy some of their favorite flavors.

Tim’s firehouse-inspired cooking shows that healthy eating can be both flavorful and satisfying.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or a group, these dishes are sure to be a hit!