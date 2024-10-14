Howl and Wine event to raise money for Friends of Indy Animals

It’s Friends of Indy Animals’ biggest annual fundraising event.

A late-October evening of music, great food and drink, a silent auction, and all sorts of Halloween fun, all supporting the work of Friends of Indy Animals and Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS).

You can sip a Tito’s signature cocktail, enjoy great food, check out the adoptable dogs strutting their stuff in our Halloween costume runway show, enjoy the musical stylings of Bob Schneider, and learn about all the ways Friends of Indy Animals helps the animals of IACS and the people who care for them.

Howl & Wine, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, is where you’ll find a big crowd that really believes saving the lives of stray, abandoned and abused animals in Indianapolis is important.

Kristin Hancock and Elaine Thiel came by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to talk about the event.

They also brought Duke, an adoptable pup looking for a forever home.

Friends of Indy Animals is a 501(c)3 that partners with Indianapolis Animal Care Services to provide financial support for emergency medical care, shelter diversion programs, training, vaccines, spay/neuter, and community cat programs. Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the only animal shelter in Marion County required by law to take in all animals regardless of breed, health conditions, or circumstances.

Friends of Indy Animals helps IACS promote the safety, health, and adoption of close to 9,000 homeless animals every year.