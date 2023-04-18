Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival

Molly Kruger Sanford, Director of Events & Promotions at Monon 30, is organizing the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival on April 22nd.

With 19 food trucks, including Serendipity Mobile Catering, a truck raising funds for its owner’s cancer treatment, the festival promises delicious food and a heartfelt fundraising event.

The event is free to enter, all ages and friendly pups are welcome, and DJ Skidz will provide the jams. Join the community at Monon 30 for a day of food and support!