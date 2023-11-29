From the Vault: Inside the IMS Museum

Join us for an exclusive look inside the IMS Museum vault, where we’ve uncovered a true gem of motorsports history.

In this special presentation, Jason VanSickle, Vice President of Curation and Education at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, introduces a remarkable artifact – the “Baby Borg” trophy from 1936.

This iconic trophy, the first of its kind ever presented, was awarded to the legendary Louis Meyer.

Unlike the Borg-Warner Trophy, which remains on display at the museum, the “Baby Borg” is a coveted keepsake for the winning drivers.

This recent acquisition has us buzzing with excitement, as it adds another layer of prestige to our collection of racing memorabilia.

Don’t miss this glimpse into the past and the passion for speed that continues to drive us forward.

For more information, visit our website at https://imsmuseum.org/.