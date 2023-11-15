FROZEN: The Broadway Musical kicks off run at The Old National Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The hit Broadway Musical Disney’s FROZEN begins it’s run at the Old National Center on Thursday, November 16.

The show is based off the hit movie FROZEN.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as “Elsa” and Lauren Nicole Chapman as “Anna,” the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical.

The Tony nominated musical will have a two week run at the Old National Center.

Caroline Bowman, who plays Elsa, stopped by the Life. Style. Live! studio ahead of the premiere.

She says there is a pressure to playing one of Disney’s most iconic characters live on stage.

You can see Caroline and the rest of the crew beginning Thursday, November 16, at 1pm.