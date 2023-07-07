Frying up Nashville chicken sandwiches with Four Day Ray Brewing

Four Day Ray Brewing, known for its craft beers and delectable food offerings, has recently unveiled an exciting addition to its kitchen menu: the Nashville Chicken Sando. Spearheaded by Syearra D. Liggins, the Back of House Supervisor at Four Day Ray Brewing, the team has been experimenting with various flavors to create a tantalizing twist on the classic sandwich. Whether you’re a fan of spicy heat or prefer a milder flavor, Four Day Ray Brewing has you covered with their range of options for the Nashville Chicken Sando.

(WISH Photos)

With two convenient locations in Fishers and Yorktown, Four Day Ray Brewing continues to impress guests with its innovative culinary creations. Led by owner Brian Graham, the establishment has gained a reputation for providing a memorable dining experience that combines exceptional brews with mouthwatering dishes.

Whether you’re in the mood for a refreshing pint or a satisfying meal, Four Day Ray Brewing is the perfect destination for beer enthusiasts and food lovers alike. Don’t miss the chance to try their delicious Nashville Chicken Sando, a unique take on a beloved classic.