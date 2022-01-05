Life.Style.Live!

Full Circle Nine Gallery presents Joy Hernandez ‘…Is Bean’ art exhibit

If you aren’t familiar with Bean the Astronaut, you will be now!

The Full Circle Nine Gallery (FC9) will feature Joy Hernandez with “…Is Bean” as part of the First Friday art tour, 6 – 9 pm on Friday, January 7th.

The show will spotlight Hernandez’s character Bean the Astronaut in a variety of activities and adventures. Hernandez joined us today to share more about this exciting exhibit.

Admission is free.

“I have a lot of friends that can do some pretty impressive things, activities that I know I could never pull off without hurting myself or making a mess,” Hernandez said. “I’ve said for a long time that Bean is all of us. In this show, Bean will be those friends, doing those activities I admire but that I can’t personally pull off.”









About Joy Hernandez:

Originally from Illinois, University of Indianapolis alumna Joy Hernandez is the founder and president of the Full Circle Nine Gallery, and an aerosol and acrylic painter and muralist. Her character, Bean the Astronaut, named in honor of the only artist to have walked on the moon, Apollo astronaut Alan Bean, has become a very popular mural subject around Indianapolis and recently branching out into towns around Indiana.



“I’ve been fortunate, in that it seems that everyone loves an astronaut,” Hernandez said. “I think there’s something hopeful about looking to space, and an element of living vicariously. We can’t see who’s under the helmet, so Bean can really be any of us and that means we can all go on these adventures.”

During 2020’s March Madness, Hernandez painted Bean as a basketball player with a jetpack as one of the four Court Murals organized by the Arts Council of Indianapolis, and was featured in the New York Times. Hernandez was selected to be a Jiffy Lube Mural Project artist, painting a skateboarding Bean at the 64th and College Broad Ripple location. She also often participates in group shows around Indianapolis, including the Arts Council’s TINY, the Harrison Center’s annual color-themed shows, FLAVA Fresh, and Arte Mexicano en Indianapolis.

About the Full Circle Nine Gallery:

The Full Circle Nine Gallery operates as an artist cooperative gallery, with each of the member artists and the board dividing gallery duties and artists roles. The artists will work together to help each other advance in skill and practice, as well as to bring success to the gallery. With over two dozen artists occupying a large, three-room space of the more factory-reminiscent portion of the Circle City Industrial Complex, Full Circle Nine offers a wide variety of art forms, media, and approaches.



The gallery has resumed weekend hours, 12-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Full Circle Nine Gallery is located at 1125 Brookside Ave., Indianapolis, IN, 46202, in the South Studios section of the Circle City Industrial Complex. For more information, or for artists interested in joining the Full Circle Nine, please visit fullcirclenine.com.