Fun, family-friendly attractions you can find in you can find in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Americans are taking more time to explore towns closer to home, and as summer nears, now is the time to start planning your next vacation.

The Mayor of Pigeon Forge, David Wear, joined us today to discuss his favorite family-friendly summer destination which welcomes more than 10 million visitors per year!

Pigeon Forge is a short drive away for a significant portion of the U.S. population, making it one of the Southeast’s most popular vacation destinations.

From Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Theme Park to mini golf, dinner shows, Appalachian craftspeople and more, Pigeon Forge pairs stunning Smoky Mountain scenery, with exceptional attractions. With the Mayor’s tips, you’re sure to find something for the whole family.

For more information, visit MyPigeonForge.com.